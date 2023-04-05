13 Thoughts Every Race Across The World Fan Has While Watching The Show

The teams taking part in Race Across The World Mackenzie Walker/BBC/Studio Lambert

To say the new series of Race Across The World was long-awaited would be putting it mildly.

Due to Covid travel restrictions putting the show on ice for the last three years, it is finally back and also winning a whole legion of new fans thanks to its move from BBC Two to BBC One.

This time around, the teams are racing across Canada, travelling over 16,000km across six time zones from Vancouver in the west, to the finish line in St John’s Newfoundland in the east coast.

With more than five million of us having already watched the first episode, there’s naturally more chatter on Twitter this series, too, where fans have had plenty of thoughts...

Long term fans know that people have been sleeping on this show

So pleased Race Across The World is back. And love that a lot of people seem to be discovering the amazing first two series too — Tom Thorogood (@TomThorogood) March 31, 2023

Not enough people are watching Race Across the World for my liking. S3 has just dropped, WAKE UP — Joëlle Thee Editor 🇬🇭 (@Joelle_o) March 26, 2023

And for the newbies, the rules have been pretty simple to understand

me explaining Race Across the World to people who don’t watch it: pic.twitter.com/bcowZ2LYe0 — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) March 23, 2023

We’ve all questioned the questionable strategy choices some of the teams have made so far

Not sure what to make so far of Race Across The World yet but Kevin spending money like the $500 on a taxi isn't going to help them in the long run!! #RaceAcrossTheWorld — David Wright (@davidwright33) March 22, 2023

Race across the world. Haven’t watched it before but the first episode reeled me in. Although why would you spend $650 on a taxi when others hitchhiked. — Hayley (@Hayley39PL) March 22, 2023

And lots of us reckon we could do better

sorry if i'm being deluded but i think i'd be so good on this show!!! even if i'd be blowing the budget on manicures — hoops (@itsmatthooper) March 31, 2023

my fave conversation is about how well different people i know would do on race across the world when coupled up — Tilly (@matildabirdie) March 29, 2023

Watching ‘Race Across The World’ - absolutely love it!!!



I would LOVE to do that show!!! Can I apply @RATW_official ? 😆 — Suzanne Shaw (@SuzanneShaw) March 27, 2023

Some of us, however, are much happier watching from the comfort of our sofas

I love Race Across The World especially watching it from the comfort of my sofa where I absolutely don’t need 🐻 spray. — Sarra Manning (@sarramanning) March 26, 2023

Whenever I watch Race Across The World I can just imagine myself getting travel sick with all the different forms of transport in one day 😂 — Laura 🏴/ 🇫🇮🇨🇿🇦🇹 (@LauraSianDixon) March 29, 2023

One thing we’re all agreed on though is just how beautiful Canada is

Race Across the World is so good! Can't wait for the next episode. Canada is just stunning. — Tess Jones (@TessiJo) April 3, 2023

Catching up with Race Across the World and bloody hell Canada is stunning! — David G (@pie1883) March 30, 2023

Please can we have the distances in miles too, though?

Catching up on 'Race across the World'. Why are they using kilometres? 😔 — Matthew Phillips (@matt_the_jack) March 29, 2023

Some are unhappy that the teams are only travelling across one country this series

They’ve ruined Race across the World with this series. London to Singapore and South America were unreal. Just feels forced this and far too easy. Gutted. — Michael. (@MJJ93__) March 29, 2023

Having just binge-watched the first series of Race Across the World, where they zipped across from London to Singapore, a road trip across Canada seems a bit underwhelming. — Andy (@andywindmill) March 29, 2023

But there’s a pretty simple explanation

Sick of comments about race across the world being 1 country, filmed post COVID a lot of countries not possible to visit easily. Better than waiting another few years for everywhere to be open. Distance still equals travelling from UK to China. #RaceAcrossTheWorld — Marc Alec (@mkalexroy641) March 29, 2023

Although the pedants among us so think the title of the show might need to change

When they keep saying Race Across the World when it’s only in Canada #RaceAcrossTheWorld pic.twitter.com/wFO6VEFXUj — Turn The Box On (@turntheboxon) March 29, 2023

There’s been plenty of nostalgia for the previous two seasons

With race across the world returning tonight (I’m BUZZING) let’s remember this camp iconic queen pic.twitter.com/6jiccSGRcg — Adam ✨🏳️🌈 (@_MrLevick) March 22, 2023

No Race Across The World pair will ever come close to how much we adored these two 😭 never forget Sam spending all their money on a giant spag bol x #RaceAcrossTheWorld pic.twitter.com/BiPLkrKMEf — Hayley✨ (@hayleysoen) March 22, 2023

In all, it’s a pretty perfect show

Honestly the scenery and general wholesomeness of Race Across The World is easing my anxiety no end. Amazing. Feel so content. #RaceAcrossTheWorld 🇨🇦 🏔️ 🐻 — Jonny 🏴🕺🏻 (@jonnymgdraws) March 29, 2023

Race Across the World is a fantastic, warming, cheering, gently profound show innit?

Reality TV done right. — Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) March 29, 2023

Race across the world @BBCTwo is a phenomenon. It deserves all the awards i ❤️ it. — Sup (@SupriyaKaur) March 30, 2023

Although these people do make a very good point

Race Across the World desperately needs to be a Sunday night show. Who do I speak to about this?? — Tomek (@TomekMoss) April 2, 2023

I’m absolutely foooomin that race across the world is on a Wednesday. That is the literal definition of Sunday TV! #raceacrosstheworld — 👩🏻🔬👩🏻🏫Rose (@rosethechemist) March 14, 2023