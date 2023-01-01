23 Things To Get Excited About From The World Of Entertainment In 2023

Nine of the things we're most excited about in the year ahead Disney/Shareif Ziyadat/Getty/ITV/Warner Bros/Netflix/Tim Mosenfelder/Neil Mockford/

As the sun sets on another year, the tendency can be to get nostalgic and reflective on the past 12 months.

We have to admit, though, we’d rather spend this period getting excited about the fresh year ahead, and all of the great things we have to look forward to in it.

From new films and TV specials to the return of some of our faves, here are 23 events from the world of entertainment that are coming up in 2023...

1. The Little Mermaid finally becomes a part of our world

Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid Disney

On the day Halle Bailey was first announced as Disney’s new Ariel, we saw a video of her singing Nat King Cole’s Unforgettable in a garden, and ever since then, we’ve been dying to see her in action as one of the company’s most iconic princesses.

Well, our patience has been rewarded, and it’s almost time to take a trip under the sea to see Rob Marshall’s new take on The Little Mermaid.

Admittedly, Disney’s live-action remakes have been pretty hit-and-miss, but with a source material as brilliant as The Little Mermaid, and a leading lady as talented as Halle (not to mention two-time Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy as Ursula), we don’t think they can go too far wrong with this one.

2. Rihanna makes her return to live performing on the world’s biggest stage

Rihanna performing at the Made In America festival in 2016 Mediapunch/Shutterstock

In 2023 it’ll be seven long years since Rihanna last blessed us with a new album, spending the time since turning her hand to acting, fashion design, business... pretty much anything other than singing, in other words.

But it seems the drought could soon be over. Not only did the music icon bless us with two new songs in 2022 – taken from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack – she also announced a return to the live music scene with a show on the world’s biggest stage, the Super Bowl Half-Time show.

Would a tour afterwards be too much to ask for? Watch this space...

3. Maya Jama steps up to the plate as Love Island’s new host

Maya Jama pictured on the set of Love Island: Aftersun in 2020 Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

Following the departure of Laura Whitmore in the summer, it was announced that Love Island had recruited Maya Jama to host the show, with many fans having already backed the presenter for the role for years.

Maya is taking over in a big year for the ITV2 reality show, not just because it’s coming back from a strong run in 2022, but because 2023 will see the return of “winter Love Island”.

Yes, the ninth series will kick off in January from a brand new villa in South Africa, before the 10th season starts again in Mallorca, in its usual summer slot.

Given how strong Maya’s work in 2022 was on Glow Up and the latest Brit Awards, we’re confident she can make a success of Love Island’s new era – even if the show’s first trip to South Africa isn’t one fan have particularly fond memories of.

4. Big Brother returns after four years...

Big Brother is back, people! ITV

The reality TV gods really are smiling on us as we go into a new year.

Not only are we getting two new series of Love Island, with an exciting new host, but ITV2 is also resurrecting the OG reality TV phenomenon, Big Brother.

It is set to return to our screens almost five years after it last aired on Channel 5, and while details are being kept under wraps for the time being, we can’t say we’re not intrigued to see how it fares in its new home, and to see what changes ITV has planned...

5. ...And The Traitors returns after just one

Claudia Winkleman strikes a dramatic pose outside the Traitors castle BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

We can’t remember the last time a new reality show drew us in quite as quickly as The Traitors.

While traditionally new shows take a year or two to work out any kinks, we were sold on the BBC series from the word go thanks to its dramatic format, its genius casting and some truly career-best presenting from Claudia Winkleman.

Quite how we’re going to wait a full year for its return is beyond us – but we’re sure the pay-off will be worth it at the end of it all.

6. ‘Come on Barbie, let’s go party’

Margot Robbie in character as Barbie Warner Bros

The Barbie movie is a project that’s been spoken about for over a decade now, with different lead actors, writers and directors – Amy Schumer, Anne Hathaway, Diablo Cody and Patty Jenkins to name just four – reportedly coming and going over the years.

However, with Margot Robbie in the lead role and Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig at the helm, it seems we’re truly in for something special – particularly if that camper than camp first trailer is anything to go by.

While we already know Ryan Gosling is also in the mix as Ken, we’re excited to see exactly what the all-star cast of Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Issa Rae and Simu Liu have in store for us when Barbie finally breaks out of her box and hits cinemas in 2023.

7. The curtain comes down on The Crown

Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West are all returning for The Crown's last season Netflix

You know it and we know it... that latest series of The Crown was a big old snooze. But does that mean we’re any less excited for the royal drama’s grand finale in 2023? No it does not.

Originally intended as a five-season show, Peter Morgan eventually changed his mind and gave us a sixth, so if nothing else we’re curious to see exactly what inspired his decision.

But there’s plenty more that’s keeping us coming back for The Crown’s final outing – not least the real-life royal dramas that the show is set to tackle, and the knowledge we have more of Elizabeth Debicki’s fantastic portrayal of Princess Diana to come.

8. Netflix is also exploring the origins of a very different Queen

India Ria Amarteifio is set to take the lead in the Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

While it’s not yet clear whether the third season of Bridgerton will be out in time for 2023, that doesn’t mean we won’t be paying a visit to the Ton.

A prequel spin-off based around the origin story of Queen Charlotte is already confirmed to be in the works, with India Amarteifio taking the lead as a younger version of the character played by Golda Rosheuvel in the original show.

We’ll also meet younger versions of Lady Danbury, Violet Ledger and, indeed, Brismley, Queen Charlotte’s gossip-loving right-hand man.

9. Magic Mike is ready for one ‘last dance’

Channing Tatum is back in action as Magic Mike Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

A third and final film in the Magic Mike series is set to hit cinemas just in time for Valentine’s Day in 2023 – with Channing Tatum back in the titular role.

There’s no word on yet on just how many of his former co-stars will be joining him, or what we should expect from the film story-wise, other than Channing saying he wants the third instalment to be the “Super Bowl of stripping”.

10. Ncuti Gatwa takes charge of the Tardis

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson on the set of Doctor Who James Pardon/BBC via PA Media

There’s a big year ahead for Doctor Who fans in 2023, as the show gears up for its 60th anniversary celebrations.

As well as the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate (with the former playing a new Fourteenth incarnation of The Doctor, confusingly), fans can look forward to new cast members Millie Gibson and Yasmin Finney being welcomed into the fold.

We have to admit, though, we’re most excited for Ncuti Gatwa – best known for his scene-stealing turn as Eric in Sex Education – to take over at the helm of the Tardis as the Fifteenth Doctor, all under the guidance of returning showrunner Russell T Davies.

11. We can’t wait to check in with our favourite fictional couple

Kit Connor and Joe Locke in Heartstopper Netflix

Few could have predicted that one of the runaway TV hits of 2022 would be a low-stakes teen drama about a couple of mild-mannered teenage boys who slowly realise there’s more to their friendship than they first thought.

Heartstopper initially arrived on Netflix with little fanfare – but given what a global phenomenon it’s ended up becoming, that’s certainly not going to be the case when its second series arrives in 2023.

Cast members Kit Connor and Joe Locke have already teased a few key changes for season two, which will dive deeper into themes like coming out and mental health.

As long as it keeps some of those low-key-yet-beautiful scenes that made our hearts swell first time around, we’ll be happy.

12. And another of our favourite new shows of 2022 is also getting a second season

Big Boys was undoubtedly one of our favourite new comedies of 2022 Channel 4

No show in 2022 had us howling with laughter one minute and sobbing into our sofa cushions the next quite like Big Boys.

Jack Rooke’s comedy about two unlikely friends who help each other through the ups and downs of their first year at uni was deservedly lauded by critics and viewers alike, not just for its unique way of handling some pretty heavy themes, but the way it did all of that so sensitively while still being full to the brim with the sort of cringe-inducing jokes Channel 4 comedies do so well.

We’re so glad it’s being given a second season, particularly as the university experience is ripe for the sort of laughs that Big Boys delivered so many of in its first season.

13. The Muppets unleash ‘mayhem’ as only they can

Floyd Pepper, Animal and Janice of the Muppets' house band The Electric Mayhem Scott Dudelson via Getty Images

Following on from the success of the genuinely-very-entertaining Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion, the gang are back in action with an exciting new project in 2023.

This time around, though, staples like Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy are taking a bit of a back seat. Instead, the Muppet theatre’s house band The Electric Mayhem will be the focus of the mockumentary The Muppets Mayhem, with the series seeing them trying to modernise their act in a bid to release a platinum album.

Of course, drummer Animal has been part of the main group for some time now, but we’re really impressed that Disney is giving so much airtime to unappreciated characters like Floyd Pepper and music’s most underrated rock chick, Janice. Let’s hope it’s a risk that pays off!

14. Timothée Chalamet puts his unique spin on Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet on the set of Wonka Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Truthfully, we have no idea what to make of Wonka, the upcoming chocolate-y origin story with Timothée Chalamet in the lead role.

But what we do know is that the whole thing is a musical extravangaza, with Timmy previously telling Vogue he’d be performing a total of seven numbers in the “joyous” film.

That, folks, is what we call unmissable.

15. Marvel introduces us to another new hero

Dominique Thorne in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel

Newcomer Dominique Thorne was a truly scene-stealer in the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever, more than holding her own against existing cast members like Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett.

It’s no surprise, then, that her resourceful inventor character Riri Williams has already been tipped for her own spin-off, taking centre stage in the new Disney+ series Ironheart.

Excitingly, she’ll be joined in the show by In The Heights star Anthony Ramos and none other than Drag Race royalty Shea Couleé.

16. We have precisely zero idea what to expect from Beau Is Afraid but we’re still totally on board

Production company A24 has shared just one image for the new horror film Beau Is Afraid A24

No new horror film has got into our head in the last decade quite like Hereditary, and director Ari Aster’s jarringly sunny follow-up Midsommar was every bit as enthralling.

His third feature-length film (originally titled Disappointment Blvd, it’s now been renamed to simply Beau Is Afraid) is finally hitting cinemas in 2023, with an all-star cast including Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane (!), Parker Posey (!!!) and Patti LuPone (!!!!!!!).

Exact plot details are being kept under wraps – which in itself is giving us sinister vibes – so all fans have to go off is the slightly unsettling poster above.

We’re about ready for whatever nightmare Ari has in store for us, even if we do end up sleeping with the light on for weeks afterwards...

17. Who’s ready to check back into a White Lotus hotel?

The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

The first season of The White Lotus was undoubtedly one of our TV highlights of 2021, and to say the second was a level up would be the understatement of the year.

Much is made of the hit show’s dreamy setting and meme-worthy content, but it’s also beautifully written and perfectly acted – so we’re over the moon a third run is coming in 2023.

The beauty of The White Lotus is not knowing exactly where Mike White is going to set the action third time around, or the amazing actors he’ll be assembling for the next ensemble cast.

All we can say is that two seasons down, we trust his judgement implicitly... and if there’s any way he’d be able to shoehorn Jennifer Coolidge into season three somehow or another, that would be sensational.

18. Nope, the WAGatha Christie saga isn’t quite over yet

Coleen Rooney leaving court in May 2022 Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Thought the WAGatha Christie drama was finally behind us? Well, not quite.

In 2023, Coleen Rooney is finally set to share her side of the story on the record for the first time, in a new Disney+ documentary series about the court case that got the whole UK (and, briefly, the world) talking.

Quite how much there is yet to be unearthed remains to be seen... but you can guarantee we’ll be watching anyway.

19. We can’t help but wonder, what’s next for the And Just Like That gals?

Karen Pittman, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Sarita Choudhury filming And Just Like That... in New York Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

No, Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That was definitely not for everyone, but for those (us included) who did enjoy Carrie Bradshaw’s latter-day Manhattan adventures will no doubt be excited to hear a second season is being filmed as we speak.

With Carrie, Miranda and Seema’s new romances, Nya’s fertility journey and more of America getting to know Che through their recently-commissioned pilot, there’s plenty for the writers to sink their teeth into.

And given that season one saw Carrie throwing up in the street, wetting the bed and scalding herself with hot coffee, we can’t wait to see what peculiar indignities they have in store for SJP’s character this time around, too.

Sadly, the cast have been seen filming what appears to be a Halloween special, so we might be in for a long wait. Still, it’ll be worth it for the fashion alone, from the looks of things.

20. Happy Valley is going out in style

Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

It’s been almost seven years since Happy Valley last graced our screens, so we were practically jumping for joy when we found out a third series would be airing in 2023 – even if it is going to be the last one ever.

There’s not long to wait either, with the BBC getting January off to a bang when the first episode airs on New Year’s Day.

21. Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Lucasfilm

The fifth Indiana Jones film spent so long in in production hell we never thought we’d see the day it actually got made.

Well, not only is it now finished and ready, with the title Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, but it’s got an exciting new addition in Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is along for the ride alongside Harrison Ford as the titular action hero.

22. Glastonbury reopens its gates – with one very exciting rumoured headliner

ANDY BUCHANAN via Getty Images

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, Glastonbury came back with a bang in 2022, and organisers will be hoping to keep that ball rolling when summer rolls around in the year ahead.

The full line-up for the next festival is yet to be announced, although fans have spotted a big Glasto-shaped hole in Harry Styles’ tour schedule, which is definitely an exciting prospect.

Still, with Harry and Arctic Monkeys tipped to be joining the already-confirmed show-closer Sir Elton John and rumoured “Legends” slot performers Roxy Music, it has to be said that it’s not looking like the most diverse group of headliners the Eavises has ever assembled, which is a bit of a letdown.

23. Who even knows what Beyoncé is cooking up next?

Beyoncé in a promotional photo for her new album Renaissance Parkwood

How is it that even after Beyoncé literally gave us an album this past year, we’re still more confused about her release plan than we were at the beginning of the year?

After kicking things off with a surprisingly traditional start, lead single Break My Soul preceding the full Renaissance album, Bey then went quiet on us and we’ve heard little from her since.

