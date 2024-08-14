BBC Responds To 1 Major Criticism Of This Year's Strictly Come Dancing Line-Up

The Strictly Come Dancing judging panel BBC/Ray Burmiston

And no… before you ask… it’s not the fact they barely recognise anyone on it.

Earlier this week, the BBC confirmed the final three celebrities taking part in the upcoming series of Strictly, with competitors from across the world of music, TV, sport and beyond having signed up.

Advertisement

However, many have taken issue with the fact that there’s a bit of gender imbalance among the famous contestants, with nine men having signed up compared to only six women.

Responding to fans’ comments about this, the BBC insisted that the team was “really excited about this year’s line-up”.

“There are many factors that influence the casting process to ensure we have a good mix of celebrities from a broad range of backgrounds,” a Strictly spokesperson told Metro.

Advertisement

“There is no hard and fast rule regarding the gender split on the show and it’s never been about ticking boxes.”

Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly BBC/Guy Levy

Completing the line-up are former Olympian Sam Quek, TV favourite Nick Knowles and footballer-turned-pundit Paul Merson.

Advertisement

Strictly is celebrating a landmark year in 2024, as it marks 20 years since the first episode aired back in 2004, with the BBC having already announced special plans to mark the occasion.