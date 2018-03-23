Comic Relief 'It's more about Ed Sheeran than the situation in Liberia'

Campaigners have welcomed Comic Relief’s decision to move away from using white celebrities to front their film appeals in impoverished places, after one was branded “poverty tourism”. The charity, which runs the Red Nose Day and Sports Relief appeals, will instead be broadcasting new videos for Friday evening’s Sport Relief telethon, which feature local charity workers. The organisation came under sharp criticism for one Red Nose Day 2017 video featuring Ed Sheeran, in which he offers to pay to house street children in Liberia. The video won the award for “most offensive” charity video at the Radi-Aid Awards, a satirical accolade designed to highlight the “two-dimensional depiction” of the developing world.

In tonight’s Sports Relief broadcast, Rio Ferdinand will introduce a film about street children in Kampala, but he will not appear in it himself. Instead, Elvis, a Ugandan charity worker will talk about the reality of children without homes. Another video about malaria in Sierra Leone will be fronted by a local man who has worked to combat the disease. “You won’t see a celebrity standing in front of people talking about them. You’ll see people talking for themselves,” Comic Relief chief executive Liz Warner told The Guardian. Labour MP David Lammy, who made a short film for the BBC criticising Comic Relief last year, said the change “represents a step in the right direction and some progress”. “I hope that the films they make will respect and empower African people and amplify their voices instead of patronising them,” he told HuffPost in a statement.