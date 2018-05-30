Man Left With Gruesome Leg Sores From Common Hogweed - Here's What You Need To Know

A father-of-one was left in severe agony after brushing against a common weed which caused his leg to blister.

Nathan Davies, 32, came into contact with common hogweed when gardening at home and his leg ended up covered with blisters which then became infected.

Davies told Wales Online he wanted to cut off his leg because of the pain. He ended up in hospital, needing multiple emergency operations, and it was unsure whether he’d be able to walk again.

He has shared his story to warn others about the potential dangers of the plant. Here’s what you need to know about the plant.