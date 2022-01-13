What type of flexible/hybrid working are you seeking?

“Before you head into your interview, think about what it is you want when it comes to hybrid or flexible working, so you can clearly outline your expectations,” says Davies.

“Don’t be nervous about saying you’re looking for a role that offers flexibility. You are by no means alone. Be clear about what has worked best for you in the past and why; the way that we work has changed forever since the pandemic, so it’s likely that potential employers will welcome this honesty and take it on board when making you a job offer.”

How many days would you like to work from home?

“It’s important to be honest about what would suit your own situation, whilst trying to be mindful of what a good balance would be for everyone involved. Every job and workplace is different, and only you will know what can and can’t work with your various tasks and meetings.”

How would you feel about not having day to day, face to face contact with colleagues?

“If you get asked this question, be honest about how you feel. Some people may want to see colleagues face to face more than others and that’s fine. Recent LinkedIn UK research revealed that of those who would prefer to work in an office part time or full time, 47% would like to do so as they enjoy being around other people and colleagues.

“But if you’re happy with less face time, let your employer know how you’ll stay in contact with your colleagues virtually and make those important connections.”

Are you comfortable with your home working setup?

“Working from home can still be challenging when trying to balance our professional and personal lives, especially with many of us juggling family commitments. Therefore, it’s perfectly fine to be open about any boundaries that you have in place to help you stay positive while working from home.”

What have been your experiences of the pandemic/How has Covid-19 affected you?

“If you get asked this question, remember that everyone’s experiences have been totally different, and honesty is the best policy.

“If you’ve found it hard, say so. Give a short answer that acknowledges the question, but also makes it clear that it’s not something you want to delve any deeper into. Try and find a way of turning the conversation around - for example by saying ‘It’s been a tough time both personally and professionally, but I’m looking forward to seeing what the future brings and life post-pandemic.’