Commuters Face Another Day Of Travel Chaos As More Than 120 Trains Cancelled

Commuters face another day of travel chaos as new train timetables introduced in an attempt to modernise the UK’s railways continue to cause problems.
A shortage of train drivers means that rail operator Northern has already cancelled more than 100 trains that would otherwise have set off over the course of Friday, with severe disruption reported between Manchester Airport and Blackpool North.
The route between Windermere and Oxenholme has also been heavily affected, Northern warned passengers via Twitter.
Meanwhile, the UK’s largest train operating company Govia Thameslink Railway - which is responsible for Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and Gatwick Express - announced that five of its morning Thameslink services would be reduced in capacity by a third.
A number of trains travelling to and from Bedford were reduced in size from 12 carriages to eight.
Angry travellers took to Twitter this morning to bemoan the service, with users saying they are “tired of always getting home late and being late for work”.
Yesterday, the two rail operators released a join statement alongside Network Rail blaming the disruption on the new timetable being released later than normal, meaning train companies had less time to prepare for the changes - including training drivers for the new routes.
Operators were left at a loss to “address all of the logistical challenges”, the companies said.
The Times reported that rail disruptions caused by the new timetables were likely to cause commuter misery until August.
On Thursday, Manchester mayor Andy Burnham accused transport secretary Chris Grayling of being “asleep at the wheel” over the issue.