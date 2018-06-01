Commuters Face Another Day Of Travel Chaos As More Than 120 Trains Cancelled

Commuters face another day of travel chaos as new train timetables introduced in an attempt to modernise the UK’s railways continue to cause problems.

A shortage of train drivers means that rail operator Northern has already cancelled more than 100 trains that would otherwise have set off over the course of Friday, with severe disruption reported between Manchester Airport and Blackpool North.

The route between Windermere and Oxenholme has also been heavily affected, Northern warned passengers via Twitter.