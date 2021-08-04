A total of £2.1m was found to be owed to more than 34,000 workers following investigations by HM Revenue and Customs dating back to 2011. Named employers have been made to pay back what they owed, and were fined an additional £3.2m.

Businesses named by the government include retail giant John Lewis, which said it was “surprised and disappointed” to be on the list released by the Business Department.

A John Lewis Partnership spokesman said: “This was a technical breach that happened four years ago, has been fixed and which we ourselves made public at the time.

“The issue arose because the Partnership smooths pay so that Partners with variable pay get the same amount each month, helping them to budget.

“Our average minimum hourly pay has never been below the national minimum wage and is currently 15% above it.”

Other organisations named and shamed included Sheffield United, Oldham Athletic, Crewe, Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth football clubs, as well as The Body Shop, Worcestershire Cricket Club and Enterprise Rent A Car.