Company Used By Tory MPs Accused Of 'Shameless PR' Over 9/11 Video

Millbank Creative A still of the 9/11 video sent to MPs

A communications company used by Tory MPs has been accused of “shameless PR” after it emailed a “grotesque” video to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of 9/11.

Millbank Creative emailed MPs on Friday afternoon – the day before the anniversary – with a “complimentary” video for them to share on social media.

The video features a woman singing with a montage of footage from the attack, the last phone calls from people on the planes and clips of people falling from windows of one of the towers.

In an email to MPs, they wrote: “Please find below a link to a 9/11 tribute video which we would like to offer you complimentary use of on your social media channels. It features the Portcullis at the end. A suggested caption is below, which you may wish to edit.”

They added: “We hope you find it useful to help your constituents commemorate this tragic event.”

However, the email and content has upset MPs and parliamentary staffers who say they are “absolutely disgusted”.

One source told HuffPost UK: “As someone who knows people that were caught up in 9/11 and had friends who retrieved the dead bodies and remains of those killed - I am absolutely disgusted.

“I think the whole premise of sending it to all MPs for Millbank Creative to get free publicity as well as putting the Portcullis logo on it - is pretty bad and shameless PR.”