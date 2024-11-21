Windows Dripping Wet In The Morning? Here's How To Tell Normal Condensation Vs Rising Damp

via Associated Press

It’s pretty common to see some condensation on your windows in the colder months, even though it’s not ideal and can even damage the frames.

There are some tricks you can do to help keep your panes droplet-free, of course ― but if you’re noticing waterfall-like streams of water on the inside of your home’s glass every time you wake up, you might wonder if something more serious is at play.

Advertisement

Sometimes, condensation (which is itself a type of damp) puts people in mind of rising damp; a deeper structural issue that’s all too common in the UK. So how can you tell if you’re looking at regular British weather side-effects or a more costly problem?

Thankfully, damp surveyors and specialists at Damp Genius shared some tips in a YouTube video.

How do the pros tell damp vs normal condensation apart?

“Here’s a really quick way to tell,” the damp expert began.

He explained that “condensation usually is accompanied by mould ― the reason you get this is that condensation creates pure water which condenses out on the surface of the wall.”

As a result, he shared, the existing spores on your paint or plaster “go absolutely bonkers” and grow like nobody’s business.

Mould that’s in the corner of your room usually takes a pyramid shape spanning both walls at the bottom of your floor, the expert says; this is the “Venturi effect.”

Advertisement

But often, you’ll notice small black specks surrounding your window, door, or other high-condensation area.

However “if there was structural damp, you’ll get more salt,” the pro added.

Water deeper in your home’s walls draws out the sodium from the bricks and other building materials ― that’s what causes bubbles in your plaster.

“Mould hates salt ― if you get structural damp, you don’t tend to get mould,” he ended his video.

Are there other signs?

Compare The Market writes that “Rising damp can look a lot like condensation, but it has a very different cause.”

They say that “rising damp starts at ground level and rises upwards, climbing your walls from the floor” ― condensation will do no such thing.

“Peeling paint or wallpaper, along with mould growth on skirting boards and loose flooring, could all point to rising damp. You may also notice tide-like marks and a white powder that looks like salt on the walls,” they add (this is the salt Damp Genius was talking about earlier).

Advertisement

However, it’s important to remember that condensation is still a form of damp and should be eliminated if possible.