Congratulations Everyone, We Survived January – 13 Tweets Proving It Really Has Been A Slog

We’ve reached the last day of January 2019. Finally.

To say this month has been long would be an understatement – thinking about what we did on New Year’s Eve feels like a lifetime ago.

Whether it’s the cold weather, constant Brexit chaos, or just having had to wait weeks for payday, these 31 days have really dragged.

And people have taken to Twitter to express their frustration (and relief) that we are finally seeing the back of it. Bring on February.

[Read More: How to stick to your 2019 New Year’s Resolutions]