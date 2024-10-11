Connor Swindells' Wedding To Amber Anderson Was Officiated By This Sex Education Co-Star

Connor Swindells and Amber Anderson pictured together last month Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cre

Sex Education star Connor Swindells was joined by a very special guest when he married fellow actor Amber Anderson.

The pair confirmed to British Vogue on Wednesday that they had tied the knot in the Scottish Highlands, with the outlet sharing a series of photos of their big day.

Advertisement

In an accompanying interview, Connor and the Peaky Blinders star explained that the wedding was filled with personal touches to make the day “meaningful, but not overly serious – just how we wanted it”.

The couple met while working on the Jane Austen adaptation Emma., with director Autumn de Wilde among those giving a speech on the big day (she also took many of the photos published in Vogue’s piece).

“It meant so much to us to have her speak,” Amber said. “We met because of the movie she made, and over the years she has become a best friend, spiritual guardian, advisor and adopted auntie. She means the world to us.”

Amber at a premiere in 2018 via Associated Press

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the ceremony was officiated by Alistair Petrie, who famously played the Barbie actor’s on-screen dad in all four seasons of Sex Education.

The night ended with a traditional ceilidh, with Amber’s school friends the Haggis Chasers providing the music.

Elsewhere in their Vogue interview, Connor and Amber opened up about the early days of their relationship during the Covid lockdown, and his surprise proposal during a group trip to Botswana.

Alistair Petrie officiated his on-screen son's wedding via Associated Press

Connor recalled: “I was away filming in Italy a few months before we left when the realisation hit me that this trip was going to be the moment.

Advertisement

“I tasked my best friend Oakley with both collection and transport of the ring, which he performed with diligence, knowing full well Amber would sniff out any remnants of a proposal – this was the only way.”

Connor is best known for his work in Netflix’s Sex Education, but has also appeared in Barbie, SAS: Rogue Heroes, Vigil and Noel Fielding’s The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin.