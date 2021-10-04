Conservative Conference Member Suspended After Women 'Violently Assaulted'

An activist who allegedly assaulted an energy director has been expelled from the Conservative party conference and suspended, party officials have said.

Tories said they were working with the police after Clementine Cowton, director of external affairs at Octopus Energy Group, reportedly told a fringe event she had been “violently assaulted” at the conference in Manchester.

Cowton said she was in the bar of The Midland Hotel – one of the main destinations at the political gathering – when an inebriated man, described as in his 30s, sat in a seat vacated by her friend.

The man, who has since had his conference pass revoked, made her so uncomfortable that she asked him “several times politely to leave”, according to The Times.

When he allegedly refused to go, Cowton said she took his phone and dropped it on the floor in a bid to get him away from her.

“He went to retrieve it and then he came back and attacked me,” she said.

Cowton said the man tried to punch her but was stopped by others in the bar and the scuffle ended up with her glass being smashed, according to the report.

Cowton told PA she was not intending to say more about the incident, which is said to have seen police called to the hotel.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable and the party has revoked the pass of the individual concerned and is working with the police.”

The party said it had suspended the Tory member following the alleged clash and has contacted Cowton to offer support.

The incident comes as the government and police face questions over the safety of women in society following the rape and murder of Sarah Everard at the hands of a serving police officer and the killing of Sabina Nessa in south-east London as she walked to a bar.

Cowton said she went public with what allegedly happened to her because she wanted to emphasise that “women are often unsafe in places where other people feel safe”.

Octopus said it would not be commenting.