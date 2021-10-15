Conservative MP Sir David Amess, 69, has been stabbed several times in his Southend West constituency, according to reports.

Sky News reported on Friday afternoon that a man walked into Amess’ constituency surgery, where MPs meet voters, and stabbed him multiple times.

In a statement, Essex police said officers arrived at the scene in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm and arrested a man.

“We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North, #LeighonSea shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday 15 October),” the statement said.

“Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife. He is currently in custody.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public.

“We want to thank the public who alerted us to the incident so quickly.”

Boris Johnson was due to hold a meeting of his cabinet in the south west of England today, but planned media appearances by the prime minister have been cancelled.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff.”

David Cameron, the former Conservative prime minister, said: “Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family.”

Iain Duncan Smith, also a former Conservative leader, said: “My thoughts are with David Amess MP and his family at this awful time.

“Praying for a full recovery following this appalling, shocking news. This angry, violent behaviour cannot be tolerated in politics or any other walk of life.”

Amess was first elected to parliament in 1983, as the MP for Basildon, before becoming the MP for Southend West in 1997.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.