Conservative Party Mocked For Tweet Claiming Labour Has A Problem With Chaos

"I would politely describe this CCHQ graphic as bold."
Ned Simons
By 

Politics news editor, HuffPost UK

HENRY NICHOLLS via Getty Images

Those in glass houses should not throw stones, the saying goes.

On Wednesday the Conservative press office tweeted a “0 days since last incident” graphic in response to Labour’s housing policy.

Lisa Nandy, the shadow levelling up secretary, said today the party was now opposed to imposing rent controls.

“Labour flip flopped on housing no less than a few hours ago,” the Tory press account said. “How Sir flip flop can preach about housing is a joke.”

But people on Twitter pointed out it was a bit rich of the Conservatives to point fingers elsewhere, given the government’s main characteristic for at least a year has been: internal warfare.

