Tory Backlash After 'Shameful' Post Editing Sadiq Khan Interview On Anti-Semitism

The Conservative Party has faced a fierce backlash after sharing an edited clip of Sadiq Khan making a slip-up during a TV interview.
The Tories posted a doctored video of an interview with the Mayor of London to make it look as if he says Labour is an “anti-Semitic” party.
The Labour politician was addressing questions raised by his party for suspending two by-election candidates for anti-Israel comments.
Questioned by a Sky News presenter, Khan said: “As far as I’m concerned, that sort of language isn’t acceptable, and it certainly shouldn’t be acceptable in a party like mine, that is proud to be both anti-racist and anti-Semitic.” He quickly corrected himself, adding: “I beg your pardon, tackling anti-Semitism.”
On the Tory party’s official X account, the interview was shortened to make Khan look bad – prompting an immediate backlash.
Former Tory MP Nick De Bois said: “For the avoidance of doubt – this is a shameful tweet from Conservatives. The editing of the original clip is deceitful and this tweet should be taken down.”
A community note added to the original Tory tweet said: “This clip has been cut short. Sadiq Khan misspoke and immediately corrected himself to say ‘tackling anti-Semitism’.”
Mike Katz, national chair of the Jewish Labour Movement, replied to the Conservatives’ tweet, posting: “Shame on you Conservatives. Sadiq misspoke and instantly corrected himself.
“You cynically cut the video for a cheap political advantage. The Jewish community is tired of being used as a political football. Stop it.”
Rabbi David Mason, executive director of the Jewish Council for Racial Equality, highlighted how figures released today by the Community Security Trust charity showed “a massive rise in real anti-Semitism affecting the Jewish community”.
In a reply to the Tory tweet, he added: “You use a clear misspeaking to turn our community and anti-Semitism into a political football.
“The mayor of London has looked to bring people together. Stop sowing division.”
This week, the party withdrew support for Azhar Ali, who is standing in Rochdale, after he said Israel deliberately allowed 1,400 people to be killed on its own soil on October 7.
The Mail on Sunday reported Ali said Israel did so in order to give the “green light” to invade of Gaza, when at the meeting of the Lancashire Labour Party.
Graham Jones, a former Labour MP, was “administratively suspended” from the party after audio emerged appearing to show he said “fucking Israel” at the same meeting, while also allegedly suggesting that British people who volunteer to fight with the Israeli Defence Forces should be “locked up”.