Conversion Therapy U-Turns Designed To Distract From Cost-Of-Living, Says Keir Starmer

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Keir Starmer has suggested Boris Johnson’s double U-turn on the banning of conversion therapy was meant as a distraction from the cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking on a visit to Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, on Friday, the Labour leader said that “all conversion therapy in all its forms is wrong”

Advertisement

It came after the prime minister was forced to reaffirm his commitment to banning some, if not alll, conversion therapy.

A leaked Downing Street briefing paper seen by ITV News was reported to have said “the PM has agreed we should not move forward with legislation” to outlaw the practice.

Advertisement

A government spokesman had earlier confirmed that they were looking instead at ways of preventing it through existing law and “other non-legislative measures”.

But, within hours of the announcement, a senior government source was quoted as saying legislation would be included in the Queen’s Speech in May.

Advertisement

However the new plan will not cover banning conversion therapy for transgender people, to the anger of many.

Tory MP Alicia Kearns said the ban should also protect trans people. “Why should quacks and charlatans be allowed to continue to cause life-long harm to them,” she said.

Starmer said: “The government should just keep to its promises on this.

“But look, let’s be honest and clear about what’s happening today – the government is trying to get us all to talk about conversion therapy because they don’t want us focusing on the cost-of-living crisis, on the increase in energy bills, where they’ve got such a pathetic response.

Advertisement

“So it’s wrong, the government should keep to its promises.