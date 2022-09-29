Rapper Coolio performs live on stage at Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1996. Frans Schellekens via Getty Images

Rapper Coolio died on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to reports. He was 59.

The Grammy winner was found dead in the bathroom of a friend’s house, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, the rapper, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, was visiting a friend on Wednesday afternoon and went to the bathroom. After staying inside for an extended period, the friend went inside and found him on the floor.

Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed the rapper’s death to Rolling Stone but did not provide further details.

The friend reportedly called EMTs, who arrived and pronounced the musician dead on the scene from what they suspected was cardiac arrest. An official cause of death has not been stated.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said on Wednesday evening that the department was conducting a death investigation at an address in the West Adams neighborhood near downtown Los Angeles but could not disclose the identity of the deceased.

The death did not appear suspicious, and the case was handed over to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, the spokesperson said.

Coolio, a Los Angeles area native, is best known for his 1995 Grammy-winning hit, Gangsta’s Paradise, which topped the US charts that year and remains one of the bestselling singles of all time. (Listen below).