Lil Nas X Trolls Homophobic Protesters Outside Concert In The Most Epic Way

From cleverly shutting down disgruntled rapper Boosie Badazz to trolling haters over his Nike “Satan Shoes,” Lil Nas X is an expert at swatting down critics.

While performing in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday, the Industry Baby star dished out an impressive response to a group of homophobic protesters that congregated outside of the MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park.

Lil Nas X announced the tasty solution his team came up with to handle the situation on Twitter: gifting the mob some free pizza.

“Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!” the Grammy winner wrote after reposting a video of the flock.

update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors https://t.co/5vPAw0XlIr pic.twitter.com/vlAsnZwcAD — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

Shortly after, the rapper posted another video of a member of his team dropping off the food to the group.

Although the protesters turned down the offering, Lil Nas X jokingly tweeted one bright side — he fell in love with one of the conservative objectors.

“Update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors,” he wrote alongside a video of the interaction.

In the edited clip set to the tune of Sufjan Stevens’ Mystery Of Love, the camera fixates on the protester who caught the star’s attention, dressed in a T-shirt that reads “Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries Revival.”