Lil Nas X has revealed he began hiring security after he was subjected to abuse in the street in the wake of his Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video. Earlier this year, the chart-topping star debuted the elaborate and provocative video, which famously ends in him pole-dancing down to hell and performing a lap-dance for the devil. The clip faced a backlash from more conservative critics, with Lil Nas recalling one public incident that led to him to hire security.

Rich Fury via Getty Images Lil Nas X pictured on the red carpet at this year's BET Awards

When asked by Variety whether he ever felt “unsafe as a gay man in public”, he explained: “Yeah, a lot of the times, absolutely. Especially once the Call Me video came out. “There was literally someone who chased my car a few days after that video came out, and they were like, ‘Fuck you!’ or something like that. They started to follow the car. That’s when I started getting security.” He added: “I’m not sure exactly what [led to the abuse] but I feel like it couldn’t be a coincidence — the timing of that and the video.”

Vevo Lil Nas X in the Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video