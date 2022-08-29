Lil Nas X on the VMAs red carpet Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Jack Harlow might have taken home the most awards at this year’s VMAs, with Taylor Swift scooping the top prize during the ceremony, but if we’re talking about fashion, there’s no arguing that the night belonged to Lil Nas X.

By this stage of his career, the chart-topping star is known for making a big splash both on stage and on the red carpet, and we’re happy to confirm that he more than lived up to his reputation at the VMAs.

On Sunday night, the Industry Baby singer and rapper was pictured making his way into the event in a suitably extra feathered head-dress.

Walking the red carpet bare-chested, Lil Nas paired the enormous accessory with a matching skirt, striking a pose for photographers before the ceremony got underway.

Can we just take a second to appreciate the full look? Matt Baron/BEImages /Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Seriously, though… who is giving it quite like Lil Nas X right now?

During the show, he also scooped Best Collaboration for his elaborate Industry Baby music video, which features fellow musician Jack Harlow.

Lil Nas opted for something a little more comfortable as he posed backstage with his award, but if you thought that meant he was hanging around in trackies and a sweatshirt, you’d be very much mistaken.

The chart-topping star also switched it up backstage Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Industry Baby also won a number of the night’s technical categories, including Best Visual Effects and Best Art Direction.

It had been nominated for the coveted Video Of The Year prize (which, incidentally, Lil Nas won last year for his controversial Montero (Call Me By Your Name) clip), though this ended up going to Taylor Swift for her 15-minute All To Well “short film”.

