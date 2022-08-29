Taylor Swift scooped the top prize at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, breaking an exciting new record in the process.
On Sunday night, Taylor made a surprise appearance at the VMAs in New Jersey, where the 15-minute “short film” to accompany her song All Too Well was awarded the coveted Video Of The Year prize.
This victory means the Shake It Off singer is now the artist with the most Video Of The Year wins under her belt in VMAs history.
All Too Well marks her third time achieving the accolade, previously winning in 2015 and 2019 for Bad Blood and You Need To Calm Down, respectively.
She also used the opportunity during her acceptance speech to announce she had a new album coming in October – her third in as many years, without including the re-recorded versions of her old releases.
“I’m just so proud of what we made and with every second of this moment and we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it wasn’t for the fans,” Taylor said.
“I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it wasn’t for you… you emboldened me to do that. Because you’ve been so generous I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out on 21 October.”
Jack Harlow was the top winner of the night, taking home four awards in total, including Song Of The Summer for his track First Class.
Harry Styles also won two prizes, which he accepted virtually, despite only being “down the road” on his current world tour.
Other victors this year included Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and The Weeknd.
Check out the full list of winners below…
Video Of The Year
Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film
Song Of The Year
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Artist Of The Year
Bad Bunny
Group Of The Year
BTS
Album Of The Year
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Best Collaboration
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Best Pop
Harry Styles – As It Was
Best Hip-Hop
Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby – Do We Have A Problem?
Best R&B
The Weeknd – Out Of Time
Best K-Pop
Lisa – Lalisa
Best Latin
Anitta – Envolver
Best Rock
Red Hot Chilli Peppers – Black Summer
Best Alternative
Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave
Video For Good
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Best Longform Video
Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film
Song Of The Summer
Jack Harlow – First Class
Push Performance Of The year
Seventeen – Rock With You
Best Metaverse Performance
Blackpink
Video Vanguard Award
Nicki Minaj
Global Icon Award
Red Hot Chilli Pepper