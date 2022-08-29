Taylor Swift on stage at the 2022 VMAs Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Taylor Swift scooped the top prize at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, breaking an exciting new record in the process.

On Sunday night, Taylor made a surprise appearance at the VMAs in New Jersey, where the 15-minute “short film” to accompany her song All Too Well was awarded the coveted Video Of The Year prize.

This victory means the Shake It Off singer is now the artist with the most Video Of The Year wins under her belt in VMAs history.

All Too Well marks her third time achieving the accolade, previously winning in 2015 and 2019 for Bad Blood and You Need To Calm Down, respectively.

She also used the opportunity during her acceptance speech to announce she had a new album coming in October – her third in as many years, without including the re-recorded versions of her old releases.

NEW @TAYLORSWIFT13 ALBUM IS COMING….. and she told us because the Swifties gave her Video Of The Year ♥️ #VMAs pic.twitter.com/hmzwsXaVRG — MTV (@MTV) August 29, 2022

“I’m just so proud of what we made and with every second of this moment and we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it wasn’t for the fans,” Taylor said.

“I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it wasn’t for you… you emboldened me to do that. Because you’ve been so generous I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out on 21 October.”

Jack Harlow was the top winner of the night, taking home four awards in total, including Song Of The Summer for his track First Class.

Harry Styles also won two prizes, which he accepted virtually, despite only being “down the road” on his current world tour.

A Moon Person fit for #HarrysHouse — congrats on Album of the Year, @Harry_Styles!!!! pic.twitter.com/zCUYazAppN — MTV (@MTV) August 29, 2022

Other victors this year included Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and The Weeknd.

Check out the full list of winners below…

Video Of The Year

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Song Of The Year

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Artist Of The Year

Bad Bunny

Group Of The Year

BTS

Album Of The Year

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Best Pop

Harry Styles – As It Was

Best Hip-Hop

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby – Do We Have A Problem?

Best R&B

The Weeknd – Out Of Time

Best K-Pop

Lisa – Lalisa

Best Latin

Anitta – Envolver

Best Rock

Red Hot Chilli Peppers – Black Summer

Best Alternative

Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave

Video For Good

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Best Longform Video

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Song Of The Summer

Jack Harlow – First Class

Push Performance Of The year

Seventeen – Rock With You

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink

Video Vanguard Award

Nicki Minaj

Global Icon Award

Red Hot Chilli Pepper