Lizzo on the VMAs red carpet Udo Salters via Getty Images

Some of the biggest names in the music industry were gathered under one roof on Sunday night for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Every year, the VMAs celebrates the music videos that had us talking in the last 12 months, with Taylor Swift scooping the top prize of Video Of The Year for her 15-minute All Too Well “short film”.

Advertisement

The Shake It Off singer made a surprise appearance on the night to celebrate her record-breaking win, walking the red carpet outside the Prudential Center in New York in an eye-catching bejeweled dress.

But Taylor wasn’t the only A-lister to make a splash on the night.

Taylor Swift Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Lil Nas X truly stole the show when it came to red carpet fashion, making his way into the event bare-chested with a suitably over-the-top headdress and matching feathered skirt.

Later on in the night, he also changed into something a little more comfortable as he celebrated his win for Best Collaboration with Jack Harlow, who was the night’s top winner.

Advertisement

Lil Nas X Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Eurovision winners Måneskin stayed true to their reputation for going all out with their fashion as they made their VMAs debut, with Lizzo also making a big impression as she posed for photographers on the red carpet.

Other stars who brought it on the red carpet included reggaeton superstar J Balvin, pop singer Bebe Rexha, singer Doechii and Drag Race favourites Monét X Change and Peppermint.

Måneskin Doug Peters via PA Wire/PA Images

Check out all the red carpet snaps you need to see from this year’s Video Music Awards in the gallery below…

Advertisement