Dolly Parton Reacts In The Most Dolly Parton Way To Lil' Nas X's Version Of Jolene

Country music legend Dolly Parton has given e a heartfelt endorsement to singer Lil Nas X for his recent cover of her hit song Jolene, which he performed for BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge.
“I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately… and it’s really, really good,” she wrote on Instagram.
“Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honoured and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you.”
Lil Nas X dropped his new album, Montero, earlier this month, which includes a song with Miley Cyrus. His 2019 megahit, Old Town Road, featured her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.
Lil Nas X recently teased that he “will not rest until I’ve collected every Cyrus stone to harness the ultimate power.”
Perhaps this is part of his quest ― Dolly is Miley Cyrus’s godmother.
