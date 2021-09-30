Dolly Parton Reacts In The Most Dolly Parton Way To Lil' Nas X's Version Of Jolene

Country music legend Dolly Parton has given e a heartfelt endorsement to singer Lil Nas X for his recent cover of her hit song Jolene, which he performed for BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge.

“I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately… and it’s really, really good,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honoured and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you.”