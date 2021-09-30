ENTERTAINMENT
Dolly Parton Reacts In The Most Dolly Parton Way To Lil' Nas X's Version Of Jolene

Could this birth an iconic new duet?

Country music legend Dolly Parton has given e a heartfelt endorsement to singer Lil Nas X for his recent cover of her hit song Jolene, which he performed for BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge.

“I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately… and it’s really, really good,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honoured and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you.”

Lil Nas X dropped his new album, Montero, earlier this month, which includes a song with Miley Cyrus. His 2019 megahit, Old Town Road, featured her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Lil Nas X recently teased that he “will not rest until I’ve collected every Cyrus stone to harness the ultimate power.”

Perhaps this is part of his quest ― Dolly is Miley Cyrus’s godmother.

