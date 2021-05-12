Jeremy Corbyn has called Keir Starmer “weak” for blaming Labour’s election defeats on him.

Speaking to ITV after the party lost the Hartlepool by-election and a string of council seats, the former leader has said it was “a bit rich” for his successor to claim the party’s woes were his fault.

In 2019, the party fell to its worst general election defeat since 1935 and Starmer has repeatedly said Labour was “under new management” and “rebuilding trust” with voters.

A number of Labour MPs have said that Corbyn continues to be an issue on the doorstep for campaigners.

But Corbyn said: ”I think it’s a bit rich to start blaming me for stuff that’s been done over the past year that I’ve had absolutely no part of whatsoever. I do think that dumping on somebody because they’re not there anymore is a bit weak.

“Do I take responsibility for it? No.”

Corbyn said voters turned on Starmer for having “basically agreed” with Boris Johnson’s strategy on Covid.

He said: “We had a set of popular policies in the last manifesto - green industrial revolution, investment in the economy, equality legislation, national education service - as a party, ditching all of that, we’ll be in an even worse position.

“People didn’t feel confident in what the policy offer was, and rather bizarrely, the leadership launched the local election campaign on the basis of national policies. Whereas of course it’s a local election.

“But I think there’s the feeling that Labour had done too much agreeing with the government when many people’s experience of Covid is one of fear. We ended up being seen as a party that basically agreed with the whole government strategy.”