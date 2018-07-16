Radical plans to ensure Jeremy Corbyn’s politics are permanently embedded in the Labour party are set to get the go-ahead, HuffPost has learned.

The party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) is expected to endorse the findings of its ‘Democracy Review’ on Tuesday, with key recommendations to make it easier to elect a leftwing successor to Corbyn and to give members more say over council chiefs.

The package will also further entrench a pro-Corbyn majority on the NEC by changing the election of Welsh and Scottish reps to the 39-strong body.

The Democracy Review, ordered by the Labour leader last year, has concluded that it is time to end MPs’ effective veto over who should be in a future leadership contest.

Under the new plans, a candidate for the leadership can be nominated if they attract just 5% of MPs – below the current 10% threshold – as long as they can get 10% of local parties or 10% of trade union affiliates.

When Corbyn stood for leader in 2015, he only just managed to reach the then 15% threshold before going on to win a landslide among party members.