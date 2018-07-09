A 15-year-old girl has died and three further 15-year-olds were taken to hospital after taking an “unknown substance” in a park.

Shakira Pellow collapsed in Camborne, Cornwall on Friday night. She was pronounced dead 12 hours later.

The teen, who was just four months away from her 16th birthday, had to be resuscitated twice on the way to hospital and was put in an induced coma on life support.

But her organs failed and she died in her mother’s arms after suffering a third heart attack in the early hours of Saturday.

Her family has released a statement in which they warned against the dangers of drugs.

It said: “Shakira was a young, bubbly girl with her whole life ahead of her. Words cannot even explain how we are all feeling at this time, we are all absolutely heartbroken.

“We want to just get the word out to parents, grandparents, teenagers, ANYONE who reads this to become more aware of the effects of drugs.

“They’re not fun, they kill. We would not wish what we have been through over the past 48 hours on our worst enemy.”

A Devon and Cornwall police spokeswoman said a boy has been released from hospital and the two other girls are expected to be released imminently.

Det Supt Roy Linden said: “This is a truly tragic incident in which a young girl has lost her life. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this terribly difficult time.

“It is believed that all four teenagers were initially hanging around a scrapyard near Tesco, before heading back to the home of one of the teenagers.

“All four have then gone on to Pengegon Park and an area known as ‘The Courts’, which a well-known area for teenagers to gather.

“A short time later the 15-year-old girl collapsed and an ambulance was called.

“At this time we would like to speak to anyone who has information in connection with this incident, including anyone who was in the area on Friday evening.”

A 17-year-old boy from Redruth and a 17-year-old boy from Camborne were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug and have both been bailed until August 3.