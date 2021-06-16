Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd has revealed he missed out on a chance at Hollywood stardom, after “fucking up” his audition for the hit film Billy Elliot.

Jack – who has played David Platt in the ITV soap since the age of 12 – has recalled landing an audition for the film when he was a child, but things didn’t exactly play out as he’d hoped.

Speaking on the podcast Sofa Cinema Club, the 33-year-old said: “When this film came out I was like 11 to 12 years old and I’d obviously been for an audition.

“I was only gutted in the sense that I did not get it because of the success of the film went on to do – Academy Award nominations.

“I used to watch the Academy Awards religiously [and get] up in the middle of the night to watch them. So, when you see a film that you auditioned for, and it could have been you, and you could have been there, it’s kind of like...”