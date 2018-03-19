'Coronation Street' Male Rape Storyline Attracts Over 100 Ofcom Complaints As Boss Stands By Plot

Coronation Street’s male rape storyline has already been the subject of more than 100 Ofcom complaints, the TV watchdog has confirmed. On Friday (16 March), the ITV soap divided viewers when it aired scenes showing Josh Tucker drugging David Platt and preparing to sexually assault him.

ITV David Platt was raped by friend Josh Tucker in 'Coronation Street'

While fans didn’t actually see the assault taking place, a spokesperson for broadcasting regulator Ofcom confirmed they have received 122 complaints since the episode aired, in a pre-watershed slot. They will now have to assess the complaints before deciding whether to investigate, as is standard procedure. A spokesperson for the soap has downplayed the complaints, telling HuffPost UK: ”‘Coronation Street’ has a long and successful history of tackling serious and thought provoking issues alongside the balance of drama, romance and comedy that the soap is famous for. “We are mindful of our transmission time and therefore the attack was implied rather than explicit, there was also a warning issued before the episode and info on how to access help and support at the end. “Subsequent episodes will focus on David’s mental health as he keeps what has happened to him a secret and struggles to come to terms with the attack.”

ITV David will be seen coming to terms with the events in upcoming episodes