‘Coronation Street’ actor Jack P Shepherd has hit back at a detractor online, who took aim at his appearance, specifically his hair.

Jack plays David Platt in the ITV soap, with one Twitter user comparing his hair to “roadkill” in a tweet, also branding him a “twat”.

In response, Jack quote-tweeted the rude remark with the message: “Hi, my hair has started to fall out because I went through a break-up with my girlfriend of 15 years last year. And was very stressed. I’m sorry.”