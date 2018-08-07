‘Coronation Street’ actor Jack P Shepherd has hit back at a detractor online, who took aim at his appearance, specifically his hair.
Jack plays David Platt in the ITV soap, with one Twitter user comparing his hair to “roadkill” in a tweet, also branding him a “twat”.
In response, Jack quote-tweeted the rude remark with the message: “Hi, my hair has started to fall out because I went through a break-up with my girlfriend of 15 years last year. And was very stressed. I’m sorry.”
Jack and ex-girlfriend Laura Shippey- with whom he has two children - parted ways in October last year.
He’s now in a relationship with Hanni Treweek, who works in publicity for ‘Coronation Street’, and even hinted that they were engaged in a cryptic Instagram post back in June, sharing a photo of the two of them with the message: “She said yes.”
Earlier this week, Jack was forced to speak out when he was accused of having mocked TV personality Jane McDonald during a cast night out.
However, his co-stars were quick to jump to his defence, insisting that Jack had not been mocking Jane, while also denying one tabloid’s claims that the group had been drunk.
Jack then retweeted a post explaining what had really gone down, adding a load of laughing emojis and the message: “I must sell a lot of papers, what a load of Cock.”
Earlier this year, Jack won the British Soap Award for Best Actor, for his portrayal of David Platt in the recent ‘Corrie’ male rape storyline, which received widespread praise for its sensitive portrayal of a serious issue.