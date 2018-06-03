‘Coronation Street’ was the big winner at Saturday night’s British Soap Awards, scooping the three main prizes; Best Soap, Actor and Actress.
It’s been a big year for the ITV show, with storylines including Aidan Connor’s suicide and David Platt’s male rape hitting headlines.
But it wasn’t just their hard work that was rewarded and other prizes were given to actors from ‘EastEnders’, ‘Hollyoaks’, ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Doctors’ at the Hackney Empire ceremony.
Find out who won what below...
Best British Soap: Coronation Street
Best Actor: Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)
Best Actress: Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt, Coronation Street)
Greatest Ever Moment: Hotten bypass crash (Emmerdale, 2016)
Villain of the Year Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)
Best Male Dramatic Performance: Ross Adams (Scott Drinkwell, Hollyoaks)
Best Female Dramatic Performance: Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt, Coronation Street)
Best Storyline: Lily’s self-harm (Hollyoaks)
Best Newcomer: Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor, EastEnders)
Best Young Actor: Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty, Emmerdale)
Best On-Screen Partnership: Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Theo Graham (Prince McQueen and Hunter McQueen, Hollyoaks)
Best Single Episode: Three Mothers, Three Daughters (Hollyoaks)
Best Comedy Performance: Ian Midlane (Al Haskey, Doctors)
Scene of the Year: (joint winner) Bollywood proposal (Doctors) and Lauren and Abi’s rooftop fall (EastEnders
The Tony Warren Award: Kieron Roberts – former executive producer of Coronation Street
Outstanding Achievement: Rudolph Walker (EastEnders)