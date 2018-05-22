‘EastEnders’ fans praised the soap for tackling the growing problem of knife crime in hard-hitting scenes on Monday.

Viewers of the BBC One soap saw schoolboys Shakil Kazemi and Keegan Baker stabbed by a gang of youths after Keegan riled them by stealing a bike.

Their lives hung in the balance at the end of the episode, as they both laid helplessly in the alleyway of the Queen Vic.