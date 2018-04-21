A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park in the early hours of Saturday morning, as fatal knife attacks continue to shock the capital.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after they were called at about 3am to reports of a man stabbed at Seven Sisters Road.

Officers, paramedics and the London Air Ambulance attended the scene, where they found two men suffering from stab wounds.

A man was found dead at the scene in Roth Walk.

It is believed he is the 39th person to be stabbed to death in London in 2018.

A 21-year-old man was treated for stab injuries a short distance away. He has since been arrested on suspicion of murder, possession of an offensive weapon and affray. He remains in custody at a north London police station.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “At this early stage it is believed both males had been involved in an altercation involving a number of other people in the area of Roth Walk prior to the emergency services being called.”

Formal identification is yet to take place and detectives are trying to trace the next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command has been notified.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan released a statement about the stabbing.

Khan called the man’s death “another life unnecessarily lost to violent crime on our streets”, adding that his “thoughts are with his family and friends”.