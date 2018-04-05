Another Stabbing In Walthamstow As Spate Of Violence Stuns London

A man has been stabbed in Walthamstow, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

This follows seven violent deaths in London since Friday, amid a wave of attacks that included a fatal shooting on Monday in the same borough.

The man in his 20s was injured on Billet Road at around 12.50pm on Thursday. He has been taken to hospital, a police spokesman said.

It comes after a 16-year-old boy, named as Amaan Shakoor, was found on Monday with bullet wounds in Walthamstow and died on Tuesday night.

Two people, including an 18-year-old man, were murdered in the borough of Hackney on Wednesday night.

Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy said she understood there had been “another incident today involving violence” in the borough, adding she would stay across the issue and provide accurate information “as I know this is very distressing”.