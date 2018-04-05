Another Stabbing In Walthamstow As Spate Of Violence Stuns London

A man has been stabbed in Walthamstow, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.
This follows seven violent deaths in London since Friday, amid a wave of attacks that included a fatal shooting on Monday in the same borough.
The man in his 20s was injured on Billet Road at around 12.50pm on Thursday. He has been taken to hospital, a police spokesman said.
It comes after a 16-year-old boy, named as Amaan Shakoor, was found on Monday with bullet wounds in Walthamstow and died on Tuesday night.
Two people, including an 18-year-old man, were murdered in the borough of Hackney on Wednesday night.
Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy said she understood there had been “another incident today involving violence” in the borough, adding she would stay across the issue and provide accurate information “as I know this is very distressing”.
Shakoor died after being shot in the face in a case of “mistaken identity” was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”, a family friend said.
Speaking outside the scene of the shooting at Walthamstow Leisure Centre, a man who gave his name only as Osman, 32, said of Shakoor: “He was just a good lad. He wasn’t involved in gangs or drugs or anything like that.
“It was a case of mistaken identity. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“There are gang wars going on and this young lad has just unfortunately got caught up in it.
“He was in his last year at school studying for his GCSEs. He had his whole future ahead of him.”
The 18-year-old man killed in Hackney on Wednesday was named by his father as Israel Ogunsola.
He was Facebook friends with Tanesha Melbourne, 17, who was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting on Monday.
Another man, 53, was found unconscious in a bookmakers in Clapton, Hackney on Wednesday and died at the scene.
Police believe he had had an “altercation” there with someone else who then left.
There is no evidence to suggest the two killings in Hackney were linked.