A 16-year-old boy shot in the face on Monday night in Walthamstow, east London, has died in hospital, Scotland Yard has said.

The death follows a 17-year-old girl being shot dead just four miles away in Tottenham during a drive-by attack.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation over the incident on Markhouse Road at around 10pm. Two teenage boys - aged 16 and 15 - were found injured at the scene and taken to an east London hospital.

The 15-year-old was treated for stab injuries which are no longer life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said. He has now been released from hospital.

The 16-year-old boy died in hospital at 17.45pm on Tuesday.