A 16-year-old boy shot in the face on Monday night in Walthamstow, east London, has died in hospital, Scotland Yard has said.
The death follows a 17-year-old girl being shot dead just four miles away in Tottenham during a drive-by attack.
The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation over the incident on Markhouse Road at around 10pm. Two teenage boys - aged 16 and 15 - were found injured at the scene and taken to an east London hospital.
The 15-year-old was treated for stab injuries which are no longer life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said. He has now been released from hospital.
The 16-year-old boy died in hospital at 17.45pm on Tuesday.
The death marks the latest flurry of violence in the capital.
In Tottenham, north London, teenager Tanesha Melbourne was gunned down in shortly before 9.30pm on Monday, apparently a tragic casualty of a gang war.
Her mother, who watched her daughter’s life slip away, laid flowers at the scene on Tuesday, with a card reading: “To my baby Nesha. I’m gonna miss you so much, you’re always gonna be with me everywhere I go.” It was signed “Love Mummy”.
Before confirming the Walthamstow murder investigation, the Metropolitan Police said it had launched 47 murder inquiries this year - eight in January, 15 in February, 22 in March and two in April.
The March figure marked a new high, the two previous peaks were in April 2010 when there were 16 murders, and June 2017 when there were 19.
In the whole of last year, there were 130 murders in London. The number of killings reached a peak around June before dropping again in the second half of the year.
Acting detective chief inspector Glenn Butler, from the Trident and Area Crime Command, said: “I fully appreciate the alarm, shock and revulsion caused by this murder and other fatal shootings we have seen across London over the last few months.
“We are doing everything we can to identify the culprits and bring them to justice. We can’t do this alone.
“We need those within the community who have information about those involved to search their own conscience and call us with information.
