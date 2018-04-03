17-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead In North London

A 17-year-old girl has been shot dead in north London.
Scotland Yard said officers were called to reports of a shooting in Chalgrove Road, Tottenham, at 9.35pm on Monday.
Despite the efforts of the London Ambulance Service, the girl was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.43pm.
No arrests have been made over the shooting, which comes amid concerns over rising violent crime in the capital.
Elsewhere in the capital on Monday, a 16-year-old boy was shot in Walthamstow, east London and a second teenager suffered “life-changing” stab wounds.
The number of murders investigated by the Met Police has risen steadily since the beginning of the year, with eight in January, 15 in February and 22 in March – most as a result of stabbings.
A spokesman for the Met said: “One murder is one too many, and we are working hard with our partners to understand the increase and what we can all do to prevent these tragedies from happening in the first place.”
City Hall said it is “deeply concerned” but insists London “remains one of the safest [cities] in the world”.