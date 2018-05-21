A man has been stabbed to death on a busy street in broad daylight in north London.
The victim, who has not yet been named, died in Upper Street, Islington, at around 6.30pm on Monday.
A cordon was put in place along the road, which is lined with high-end shops and restaurants.
More than 60 murder inquiries have been launched in the capital this year.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called at approximately 6.30pm on Monday, 21 May to reports of a man suffering stab injuries after being attacked in Upper Street.
“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. The man – no further details – was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Road closures remain in place around the scene.
“There have been no arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.”
Islington councillor Paul Convery described the attack as “horrifying”.
He tweeted: “Shocking incident on Upper Street right now outside Town Hall. Reported that man fatally stabbed.”
Police have launched an investigation but no arrests have yet been made.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “I remain in close contact with @metpoliceuk, the local MP and Leader of the Council following a fatal stabbing in Islington this evening.
“This is being investigated by officers and my thoughts are with the victim’s family.”
Police at the scene say that the nearby St Mary’s church will be open for food and shelter overnight.
Many residents are unable to access their homes on Upper Street, with the cordon extending from Barnsbury Street to Islington Park Road.
At least a dozen police officers are at the scene, and forensic officers are scanning the road near to where the stabbing took place.
A tent remains over the spot where the incident happened, while at least eight emergency vehicles are in the cordon, including an ambulance.
Local business owner Gregory Barry said he saw the incident unfold over his CCTV.
He said: “There were two blokes in a van, it pulled up on the street.
“It looked like there was an altercation and the fight carried on outside the van.”
The adjoining Barnsbury street is also shut off all the way up to Liverpool road.
The absolute cordon is causing residents concern.
One woman, who did not want to be named was pleading with officers to let her see her dog, which had been locked in all day.
Another resident said he was trying to get food to his elderly grandmother, but could not reach her house.
At 9.30pm a police helicopter was circling over Islington.