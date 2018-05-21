A man has been stabbed to death on a busy street in broad daylight in north London.

The victim, who has not yet been named, died in Upper Street, Islington, at around 6.30pm on Monday.

A cordon was put in place along the road, which is lined with high-end shops and restaurants.

More than 60 murder inquiries have been launched in the capital this year.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called at approximately 6.30pm on Monday, 21 May to reports of a man suffering stab injuries after being attacked in Upper Street.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. The man – no further details – was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Road closures remain in place around the scene.

“There have been no arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

Islington councillor Paul Convery described the attack as “horrifying”.

He tweeted: “Shocking incident on Upper Street right now outside Town Hall. Reported that man fatally stabbed.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “I remain in close contact with @metpoliceuk, the local MP and Leader of the Council following a fatal stabbing in Islington this evening.

“This is being investigated by officers and my thoughts are with the victim’s family.”