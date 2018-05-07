Sadiq Khan Blasts Government For 'Failing In Their Basic Duty To Keep People Safe' After Weekend Of Bloodshed In Capital

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hit out at the government for “failing in their basic duty to keep people safe” after the Bank Holiday weekend in the capital was marred by four shootings within 24 hours.

Khan said on Monday that the capital’s police service was “overstretched and under-resourced”, blaming £1 billion of spending cuts imposed on the force.

On Saturday, 17-year-old Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was shot dead near his home in Southwark, south London.

A 22-year-old man was shot in New Cross Road, Lewisham, at around 6.30pm on Sunday. His conit

Elsewhere in the capital in Wealdstone, north west London, a 15-year-old boy suffered head injuries caused by “a number of shotgun pellets”, police said. In a separate incident nearby a 13-year-old boy was shot while walking along the road with his parents. Scotland Yard said that neither of victims’ conditions are thought to be life-threatening.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Sunday evening in connection with the Wealdstone shootings. He has been released under investigation.

A man, 43, was also stabbed in Ealing following a driving dispute on Sunday. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating more than 60 alleged murders so far this year in London.