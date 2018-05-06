The mother of a 17-year-old shot dead near his home in south London has paid tribute to her “handsome boy” who had “so much potential”.

Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was discovered with critical injuries on Warham Street in Southwark on Saturday evening, after officers were called to reports of gunshots on nearby Cooks Road shortly after 6pm.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance went to the scene, but the teenager was pronounced dead just before 7pm.

Rhyhiem’s godmother, Lacey Main, said she believed he had been shot at by someone in a car, adding that he was a rapper and became a target because he was young.

His mother, Pretana Morgan, told reporters he was not in a gang and aspired to be an architect.

The death is the latest in a spate of violent crimes in the capital, as police investigate more than 60 alleged murders so far this year.