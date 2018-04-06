Man Arrested Over Murder Of Tanesha Melbourne

A 30-year-old man has been arrested over the murder of teenager Tanesha Melbourne-Blake, in Tottenham, north London. The 17-year-old was killed in a drive-by attack as she sat chatting with friends. The suspect was arrested in the Homerton area of east London on Friday morning on suspicion of murder, a Met Police spokesman said.

PA Tanesha Melbourne was killed on Monday night

He added: “He was taken to a London police station and remains in custody.” Detective Inspector Beverley Kofi, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “We are appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident and has not yet come forward, or who in the hours since this shocking murder are privy to information that could help us find those responsible. “You may be fearful of repercussions of speaking to police, or have loyalties that you believe can’t be compromised. We are dealing with the fatal shooting of a teenage girl, and would implore you to do the right thing and come forward.” Her godmother, Lisa Robinson, told HuffPost UK: “I’ve known Tanesha since she was a baby, I held her as a newborn in my arms.