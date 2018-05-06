Two boys, aged 12 and 15, have been shot in Harrow, north west London, in the latest wave of violence in the capital.

Police were called just minutes apart to the shootings at two locations in close proximity in High Street, Wealdstone.

Both boys have been taken to hospital and Scotland Yard said they await details of their condition.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to High Street at 1.17pm.

A 15-year-old boy was found with a gun shot wound.

Minutes later at a different but nearby location in High Street, a 12-year-old boy was also treated for gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made and no firearm has been recovered, police said.

The incident comes as police investigate more than 60 alleged murders so far this year in London.

On Saturday, a 17-year-old - named locally as Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton - was shot dead near his home in Southwark, south London.

He was discovered with critical injuries on Warham Street after officers were called to reports of gunshots on nearby Cooks Road shortly after 6pm.