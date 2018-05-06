Two boys, aged 12 and 15, have been shot in Harrow, north west London, in the latest wave of violence in the capital.
Police were called just minutes apart to the shootings at two locations in close proximity in High Street, Wealdstone.
Both boys have been taken to hospital and Scotland Yard said they await details of their condition.
Scotland Yard said officers were called to High Street at 1.17pm.
A 15-year-old boy was found with a gun shot wound.
Minutes later at a different but nearby location in High Street, a 12-year-old boy was also treated for gunshot wounds.
No arrests have been made and no firearm has been recovered, police said.
The incident comes as police investigate more than 60 alleged murders so far this year in London.
On Saturday, a 17-year-old - named locally as Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton - was shot dead near his home in Southwark, south London.
He was discovered with critical injuries on Warham Street after officers were called to reports of gunshots on nearby Cooks Road shortly after 6pm.
A Met Police spokesman said: “Officers were first called around 1.17pm to High Street, Wealdstone, to reports of a person having been shot.
“At the scene a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gun shot wound was treated by London Ambulance Service before being taken to a central London hospital for treatment.
“His injuries are still being assessed – we await details of these and his condition.
“At around 1.19pm, London Ambulance Service alerted police to reports of a second boy with gunshot wounds in a different nearby location at High Street, Wealdstone.
“A 12-year-old boy was treated at the scene before being taken to a west London hospital where he remains currently. We await an update on details of his injuries and his condition.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.