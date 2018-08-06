Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd Laughs Off Claims He Insulted Jane McDonald On Cast Night Out

Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd has denied reports he insulted Jane McDonald during a night out with his co-stars. The David Platt actor was accused of impersonating the Bafta award-winning former ‘Loose Woman’ and calling her a “cow” while out with Julia Goulding (Shona Ramsey), Daniel Brocklebank (Billy Mayhew), and former star Hayley Tamaddon, who played Andrea Beckett.

An onlooker had told The Mirror: “Hayley was talking about being on TV with Jane McDonald and was excited about this. Jack called Jane a cow and started impersonating her, copying her accent, and Hayley kept telling him to stop.” Daniel was first to address the reports on Twitter, insisting Jack had not been mocking Jane, also denying the paper’s claims the group was drunk.

“Slow story day?” he wrote. “What a load of rubbish! Non of us were drunk. We had 3 drinks. And nobody was slating anyone [sic]. “Don’t believe what you read folks,” he added. Jack then retweeted Daniel’s post, adding a load of laughing emojis. “I must sell a lot of papers, what a load of Cock,” he wrote. Jack recently hit headlines when a photo of him passed out in a lift after an England World Cup match were published. He shrugged off the situation with similiar humour, explaining: “I was texting Gareth saying.... ‘it’s coming home’.”