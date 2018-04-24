'Coronation Street' Boss Kate Oates Announces Departure After String Of Controversial Storylines

The executive producer announced she will be moving on from the cobbles just a month after insisting she was “not going anywhere”.

Since joining the ITV soap from rival ‘Emmerdale’ two years ago, she has overseen some huge moments, including Pat Phelan’s reign of terror over the Street, Bethany Platt’s grooming storyline, and most recently, David Platt’s rape.

While the plots have made an impact - with calls to rape charity Survivors Manchester increasing by 1700% since David’s story began - many long-term fans have bemoaned the darker direction the show has gone in during recent times.

It has now been confirmed Kate will be leaving, and will work on the second series of ITV drama ‘Bancroft’ starring Sarah Parrish. She will be replaced on ‘Coronation Street’ by current ‘Emmerdale’ exec producer Iain McLeod.