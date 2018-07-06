‘Coronation Street’ actor Malcolm Hebden has given fans a health update, revealing he was put in a medically-induced coma towards the end of last year, after suffering cardiac arrest.

Malcolm plays Weatherfield busybody Norris Cole in the ITV soap, and is currently on an extended leave of absence for health reasons.

In a new interview with the Blackpool Gazette, the 78-year-old actor has now given further details of his condition, revealing the severity of his illness.