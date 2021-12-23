Here's What The Coronavirus R Rate Is Near You

Last week it was also estimated to be between 1.0 and 1.2.

Because there is a lag in the data, the figures do not fully reflect the recent rapid growth of Omicron across the country.

But the regional figures for England do show a rise in London, which has been at the epicentre of the Omicron wave.

Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser at the UKHSA, told MPs last week the R rate of the Omicron variant alone was estimated to be “between 3 and 5”.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is generally seen to be growing; if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking.

It comes as a separate study from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said infection levels have reached a record high in the UK.

Here’s what the R rate is in each region of England:

East of England - 0.1 to 1.2 (unchanged)

London – 1.2 to 1.6 (up from 1.1 to 1.3)

Midlands – 1.0 to 1.1 (0.9 to 1.1)

North-east and Yorkshire – 0.9 to 1.1 (unchanged)

North-west – 0.9 to 1.2 (up from 0.9 to 1.1)

South-east – 0.9 to 1.1 (up from 0.9 to 1.2)

South west – 0.9 to 1.1 (unchanged)

R rate estimates in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are made separately.

In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said the R number could now be as high as 4.

In Wales the latest official estimate is that R is between 0.9 and 1.1, but this was made before the Omicron surge.

Similarly, in figures that likely do not account for the spread of Omicron, the R rate in Northern Ireland was last estimated to be between 0.9 and1.1.