Here's What The Coronavirus R Rate Is Near You

England’s Covid R rate has remained steady, according to the latest government figures.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Friday the reproduction number is between 0.9 and 1.1 - the same as last week.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is generally seen to be growing; if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking.

Here’s what the R rate is in each region of England:

East of England –0.9 to 1.1 ( down from 0.9 to 1.2)

London – 0.8 to 1.0 (down from 0.8 to 1.1)

Midlands – 0.9 to 1.1 (unchanged)

North-east and Yorkshire – 0.9 to 1.1 (unchanged)

North-west – 0.9 to 1.1 (unchanged)

South-east –0.9 to 1.1 (down from 1.0 to 1.2)

South west –0.9 to 1.1 (down from 1.0 to 1.4)