Here's What The Coronavirus R Rate Is Near You

England’s Covid R rate has risen to between 1.2 and 1.5, scientists advising the government have said.

Last week it was estimated to be between 1.1 and 1.3.

Because the figure is over 1, it still means the epidemic is growing in England.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is generally seen to be growing; if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking.

If R is at 1, the epidemic is staying at the same size.

Here’s what the R rate is in each region of England

In England , the R rate is between 1.2 and 1.5 ( up from 1.1 to 1.3)

East of England – 1.1 to 1.5 (up from 1.0 to 1.2)

London – 1.1 to 1.4 (up from 1.0 to 1.2)

Midlands – 1.2 and 1.5 (up from 1.0 to 1.3)

North-east and Yorkshire – 1.3 to 1.6 (up from 1.2 to 1.4)

North-west – 1.1 to 1.2 (unchanged)

South-east – 1.3 to 1.6 (up from 1.1 to 1.3)

South west – 1.3 to 1.6 (unchanged)

The estimates are provided by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).