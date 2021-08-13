POLITICS
13/08/2021 13:33 BST

Here's What The Coronavirus R Rate Is Near You

Official figures published on Friday suggest England's R rate has fallen again to between 0.8 and 1.0,

England’s Covid R number has dropped again and is now between 0.8 and 1.0, according to the latest government figures.

Last week it was estimated to between 0.8 to 1.1.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is generally seen to be growing; if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking.

Here’s what the R rate is in each region of England:

East of England – 0.8 to 1.1 (down from 0.9 to 1.2)

London – 0.8 to 1.0 (down from 0.9 to 1.2)

Midlands – 0.8 to 1.0 (down from 0.8 to 1.1)

North-east and Yorkshire –0.8 to 1.0 (up from 0.7 to 1.0)

North-west – 0.8 to 1.0 (up from 0.7 to 1.0)

South-east –0.8 to 1.0 (down from 0.9 to 1.2)

South west –0.8 to 1.1 (down from 0.8 to 1.2)  

The latest estimates are provided by the UK Health Security Agency.

