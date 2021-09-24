Here's What The Coronavirus R Rate Is Near You

England’s Covid R rate has fallen slightly, according to the latest government figures.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Friday the reproduction number is between 0.8 and 1.0.

Last week it was estimated to be between 0.9 and 1.1.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is generally seen to be growing; if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking.

Here’s what the R rate is in each region of England:

East of England - 0.8 to 1.0 (down from 0.9 to 1.1)

London – 0.8 to 1.0 (down from 0.9 to 1.1)

Midlands – 0.8 to 1.0 (down from 0.9 to 1.1)

North-east and Yorkshire – 0.8 to 1.0 (down from 0.9 to 1.1)

North-west – 0.8 to 1.0 (down from 0.9 to 1.1)

South-east – 0.7 to 0.9 (down from 0.9 to 1.2)

South west – 0.7 to 0.9 (down from 0.9 to 1.1)