After a grim year, with the herculean efforts of our NHS to vaccinate Britain, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel. But whilst the country basks in the vision of a summer without restrictions, the government are keen to use the opportunity to get back to a Britain that works for the bosses. The pandemic has overwhelmed a failing system that, for too many people and businesses, who try to do the right thing, simply does not work. This past year key workers have carried the country on their backs, yet far too many are low paid and suffer dreadful working terms and conditions. For those on low pay and in precarious work, the pandemic has meant new challenges. Some workers have been forced into unsafe workplaces, others laid off and others who have found 80% of their wages impossible to exist on. For many more who have been able to work from home, financial pressures may have been less significant, but the stress of home schooling and isolation have still taken their toll. Our public services, charities and many businesses are on their knees and most expect the coming storm that will last beyond the virus to engulf them. High streets in held-back communities were already under huge pressure as they compete with the internet, but Covid has accelerated their demise.

The billionaires class of society have seen their wealth grow by trillions, while workers have seen trillions wiped from their wages.

As with any crisis, however, there are those who have done very well. It has been well documented that companies like Amazon have seen their profits soar. Others in the online shopping game have seen their top line grow exponentially. Supermarkets likewise have seen a surge with online ordering and the closure of non-essential retail pushing consumers towards them. On top of this, the web of cronyism that goes to the heart of government has funnelled public money to companies with links to ministers. And companies like British Gas and British Airways have been using despicable fire and rehire tactics to undermine workers’ wages terms and conditions. Is it really any wonder that through the course of the pandemic, the billionaires class of society have seen their wealth grow by trillions, while workers have seen trillions wiped from their wages? Throughout the course of the crisis the spirit of wartime Britain has been invoked. After that global catastrophe Britain set forth to never again return to the privation of what had gone before. We stand at a similar crossroads today.

A Labour Party comfortable in its own skin would have no hesitation in backing the taxation of high level spiv-ery to fund a better future.